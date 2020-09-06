1/1
Thaddeus J. "T.J." Snarzyk
1933 - 2020
THADDEUS J. "T.J." SNARZYK Marshalltown Thaddeus J. "T.J." Snarzyk, 86, of Marshalltown, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Cremation rites for T.J. have been accorded and a burial will be held at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Home Cemetery in Marshalltown. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call (641) 844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for T.J. and his family. T.J. Snarzyk was born on Oct. 7, 1933, in St Louis, Mo., to John M. and Anna C. (Jonkin) Snarzyk. T.J. served his country honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean War. On April 12, 1958, T.J. was united in marriage to Mary Filla in St. Louis and to this union, they had three children together, Victoria (Vicki), Brian and Judy. T.J. previously had worked as an IT consultant in Cedar Rapids, for the city of Cedar Rapids as the IT department manager, and before that for Collins Radio. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Optimists and American Management Society. T.J. enjoyed woodworking, fishing and photography. T.J. is survived by his children, Brian and Judy; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Abigail and Emily; and his sister, Antoinette "Toni." T.J. was preceded in death by his wife of more than 58 years, Mary (Dec. 1, 2016), his daughter, Vicki (April 1, 2020); and siblings, Arthur, Jane and Lucille.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 6, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE



A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
