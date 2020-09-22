Thalia Sadewasser

THALIA EILEEN SADEWASSER Iowa City Thalia Eileen Sadewasser, 63, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. She battled cancer for the last three years. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, where a time of sharing led by the Rev. Dr. Barrie Tritle will begin at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Iowa City Hospice or First United Methodist Church in Iowa City. To read the full obituary or to share a memory of Thalia, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com
