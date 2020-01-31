|
|
THELMA FAYE (FINDERS) BRYANT Vinton Thelma Faye (Finders) Bryant, 101, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton, with the Rev. Brian Channell officiating. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Marshalltown. The family will greet friends at a luncheon, immediately following the funeral service at the church. Thelma Faye was born July 9, 1918, the third child of Bessie Josephine Idso Finders and Boston Elias Finders. She was born at their home in Ferguson, Marshall County, Iowa. A graduate of Ferguson High School in 1935, Thelma attended Marshalltown Business College in 1936 and 1937, then became a secretary to attorneys Ray Haupert and James Robertson in Marshalltown. She also was a secretary for Toulmin & Toulmin (patent attorneys) in Dayton, Ohio, and filled other secretarial positions over the years. She finished her secretarial career at IBSS (Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School) in Vinton, Iowa, working there from 1973 to 1989. Thelma married Herbert L. Bryant on Dec. 19, 1939. They had three children: Steven, Carolynne and Patricia (Trish). As a minister's wife, Thelma assisted with many church projects and functions, including secretarial work for her husband and the various churches they served in Shelby, Neb.; Dayton, Ohio; Lake Magdalene, Fla,; Ames, Iowa; El Paso, Texas; Tacoma, Wash.; Pirmasens, Germany; Plainfield, Iowa; Maynard/Arlington, Iowa; Schaller, Iowa; Grundy Center, Iowa; and Vinton, Iowa. Although Thelma and Herbert traveled far from Iowa while he was a chaplain in the Army, they returned to Iowa, the state they loved. Thelma was passionate about her love of her state and country. An avid game player, she beat most challengers at Scrabble. Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Steve (Kathleen) Bryant of Lincoln, Neb., Carolynne (Kenneth) Palmer of San Luis Obispo, Caif., and Trish (Neilan) Hanson of Dows, Iowa. Surviving grandchildren are Kari (Kevin) Bell of Nevada, Iowa, Michael (Lisa) Bryant of Granada Hills, Calif., Shannon (Frank) Martinez of Aliso Viejo, Calif., and Jonna (Rich Saskal) Palmer of Albany, Calif. Surviving great-grandchildren are Hanna, Rebeka, Erik and Marii Bell, all of Nevada, Iowa, and David and Sarah Bryant of Granada Hills, Calif. She also is survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Carroll and Dale; sisters, Norma and Ruth; grandson, Erik Jay Hanson; niece, Marlys Jean Southard; and son-in-law, Neilan Hanson. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020