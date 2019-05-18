|
|
THELMA I. FRAUENHOLTZ West Branch Thelma I. Frauenholtz, 85, of rural West Branch, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City under the compassionate care of hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made in Thelma's memory to Iowa City Hospice. For a complete obituary and to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 18, 2019