THELMA L. ELIJAH Stanwood Thelma L. Elijah, 100, of Stanwood, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Clarence Nursing Home. A private family graveside service will be held at the Clarence Cemetery with Pastor Cindy McKenzie officiating. Thelma was born Jan. 28, 1919, to William and Mabel (Cleveland) Harness in Defiance, Iowa. She married Robert Elijah on Jan. 8, 1939, in Tipton. He died on Dec. 13, 1979. Thelma liked basketball, being a former player herself, and watching basketball on television. She was particularly proud of her team making the state tournament in 1935 and being an all-state player. Thelma also enjoyed bowling, her orchids, and was a very good cook. She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Betty) of Tipton, Bill (Sharon) of Clarence and Jim of Lindenhurst, Ill.; grandchildren, Larry (Ellen), Sue (Todd), Ron (Denise) and Mike (Kris); and great-grandchildren, Caleb Davisson, Ben Chapman, Caitlin Elijah, Alyssa Elijah, Payten Elijah, Britta Elijah and Jillian Elijah. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and brother, Ron. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous, Friends of the Animals in Tipton or a . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019