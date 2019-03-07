THELMA MAXINE SLEEP Marion Thelma Maxine Sleep, 90, of Marion, Iowa, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 29, 1928, in Taylor County, Iowa, to Jesse Earl Shaffer and Martha (Filbert) Shaffer. On July 26, 1949, she was united in marriage to Guy Luther Sleep in Bedford, Iowa. They moved to Martelle, Iowa, where Guy began a long and successful banking career. They moved to Anamosa, Iowa, and spent more than 35 years there. She and her husband moved to Bella Vista, Ark., in 2000. They were married 62 years prior to Guy's death on March 2, 2012. She moved back to Marion, Iowa, in May of 2018 to be closer to her children. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Arlene Showers. She is survived by four sons, Robert Sleep and wife, Kathy of Joplin, Mo., Ronald Sleep and wife, Peggy of Long Grove, Iowa, Randall Sleep and wife, Carol of Langworthy, Iowa, and Jerry Sleep and wife, Joy of Ava, Mo; one daughter, Kathy Francois, and husband, Patrick, of Solon, Iowa; 23 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by a sister, Mary Lou (Robert) O'Banion of Pittsburg, Texas; and a brother, Loran (Eleanor) Shaffer of Creston, Iowa. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Iowa Cremation is caring for Thelma and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mercy Hospice, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary