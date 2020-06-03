Thelma Simmons
THELMA LOUISE SIMMONS Cedar Rapids Thelma Louise Simmons, 82, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in her home. As per the family's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Thelma born April 20, 1938, in Iowa City, the daughter of Walter and Martha (Smith) Beltz. She was united in marriage to Charles Parker. To this union a son and three daughters were raised. They were later divorced. She was later married to Marvin Simmons. Thelma is survived by her children, Rick (Diane) Parker of Texas, Teresa Bowman of Cedar Rapids, Sharon Kester of Springville and Dixie Van Heiden (Randy Cook) of Delhi; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; her siblings, Ronnie (Annette) Beltz of Amana, June (Dick) White of Chelsea and Norman (Tina) Beltz of North Liberty; her sister-in-law, Joanne Beltz of Norway; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her brother, Robert Beltz; and her sister, Florence Dvorak. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences maybe expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

