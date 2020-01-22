Home

THEODORE L. "TED" KAHLER Cedar Rapids Theodore L. "Ted" Kahler, 93, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Garnett Place Retirement Community. A memorial service will be held in the spring at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Ted was born April 4, 1926, to Burt and Emily (Tucker) Kahler in Alburnett, Iowa. He graduated from Alburnett High School. Following graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Ted was a Cedar Rapids mail carrier and retired after 35 years of service. He married Lois E. Hall on July 5, 1986, in Cedar Rapids. Ted enjoyed collecting coins, refinishing furniture and tools. He was a member of the Coin Club of Cedar Rapids, Letter Carriers Association, Westminster Presbyterian Church and an honor flight attendee. Ted will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him so dearly. He is survived by his wife, Lois Kahler of Cedar Rapids; two children, Sharon Bailey (Garvin) of The Villages, Fla., and Stephen Kahler of Lady Lake, Fla.; two stepdaughters, Beth Gray (Mike) of Cedar Rapids and Amy Beason (Michael) of Marion; five step-grandchildren, Erin Thompson, Spencer Thompson, Nicholas Bails, Cierra Craig and Nathan McGuire; six stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, Eugene Kahler, of Ennis, Texas; and a sister, Janet Buehler of Bakersfield, Calif. Ted was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Barbara Powers Kahler. Memorial donations may be directed to the or a on behalf of a man so loved by family and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Wahle and staff from Mercy Hospice and Bright Star Home Health for their love, support and tender care given to Ted. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
