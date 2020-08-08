THEODORE M. GIFFORD Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Theodore M. Gifford, 62, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., passed from this life, to eternal life in Heaven, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born on Jan. 11, 1958, in Marshalltown, Iowa. He attended Cedar Rapids Prairie and graduated with the Class of '76 from Lake Havasu City High School. Ted attended Calvary Baptist Church as a child, later attending and becoming a faithful member of Faith Bible Church of Cedar Rapids. He worked at the Quaker Oats Co. and eventually retired from there after 38 years. Ted enjoyed being with friends and family, cooking, camping, boating, riding his Harley, restoring classic vehicles and motorcycles, and refinishing wood furniture. He is survived by his fiance, Charlene Dake; his children, Joshua (Allison) Gifford, Jacob Gifford and Lauren (Gifford) Boesenberg; sisters, Cheryl (Gifford) Scott and husband Jeff, Gwenda (Gifford) Shelley and husband Larry; nieces and nephews, Alissa (Shelley) Gardner, Audrey (Shelley) Howes, Jenna (Scott) Fadel and Aaron Scott; and grandchildren, Madalynn, Mikaela, Aiden, Jamison, Jaxson, Nevaeh and Curstie. Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Lori (Schmitt) Gifford; father, Max Gifford; and mother, JaNeta (Thompson) Gifford. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, at 1 p.m. at Faith Bible Church, 1800 46th St. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with Pastor Steve Benton officiating. Visitation immediately following the service, with refreshments in the gym.



