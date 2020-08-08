THEODORE MEL GIFFORD Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Theodore Mel Gifford, 62, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., passed away on month, day, 2020. He was Jan. 11, 1958, in Marshaltown, Iowa. He was a student of Prairie Community, graduated with the Class of 1976 Lake Havasu City High School. He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist and Faith Bible Church. He retired after 38-years in 2016 from Quaker Oats, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He loved to socialize with family and friends. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking, camping, boating, riding his Harley, restoring classic vehicles and motorcycles and refinishing furniture. He is survived by his fiancee, Charlene Dake; children, Joshua and Allison Gifford of Hawaii, Jacob Gifford of Iowa and Lauren Bosenberg of California; sisters, Cheryl and Jeff Scott of Indiana and Gwen and Larry Shelley of Iowa; nieces and nephews, Alissa (Shelley) Gardner, Audrey ( Shelley) Hoses, Jenna (Scott) Fadel and Aaron Scott; grandchildren, Madalynn, Mikaela, Aiden, Jamison, Jaxson and Nevaeh; and Dawn Hickey Gifford and Curstie Ingram (Charlene). He was preceded in death by Laurie Schmitt Gifford; father, Max Allen Gifford; and mother, JaNeta Anna Gifford. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Faith Bible Church, 1800 46th St. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, with Pastor Steven Benton officating. Visitation with coffee and snacks immediately following the funeral service in the Faith Bible Church gym.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store