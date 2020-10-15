THEODORE "TED" THORNTON Washington Theodore "Ted" Thornton, 80, of Washington, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Halcyon House in Washington. A graveside service and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Elm Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Kwang Song officiating. Military honors will be accorded. General calling hours without the family present will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Shriners Hospitals for Children
. He is survived by his wife, Alberta Thornton of Washington, Iowa; stepson, Jeff Guenther and wife Debra of Ottumwa, Iowa; step-grandchildren, Grady Guenther (Sarah Parker) of Burlington, Iowa, and Hanna (Ryan) Summers of Ottumwa, Iowa; step-great-grandson, Finnigan Guenther; niece, Julie Cardin of Pennsylvania; nephew, Michael Thornton of Iowa; and four great-nephews.