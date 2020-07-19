THEODORE L. KUBICEK Cedar Rapids Ted Kubicek, 100, passed away peacefully July 14, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place, his home for the last 15 years. To our friends and extended family: Because we cannot have a service for Dad at this time, this is the eulogy you would have heard at a memorial service. Because of his many accomplishments, one might assume that his family was neglected. However, we always felt loved unconditionally, protected, and had ample time with Dad for sports, vacations, family games, reunions and traditions. Ted was born Nov. 6, 1919, the son of Fred H. and Mary Bruna Kubicek. His great-grandparents emigrated from Czechoslovakia in 1866. Ted always was proud of his Czech heritage. Ted received his B.A. degree in 1941 from the University of Iowa and his J.D. degree with distinction from the Iowa College of Law. In his senior year he was one of four editors of the Iowa Law Review. Following law school Ted became a special agent in the FBI. In 1946 he resigned from the FBI to begin practicing law with his father and brother-in-law in Cedar Rapids. During college Ted was a member of Gamma Eta Gamma legal fraternity and Pi Kappa Alpha. After graduation he became a member of the Linn County Bar Association (receiving the Distinguished Service Award), Iowa State and American Bar associations. He was a fellow of the American College of Probate Counsel, an arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association, president of the Cedar Rapids Law Club and the Linn County Bar Association, president of Bohemian Savings and Loan Association and later chairman of the board. Having written many articles for publication, including in the Drake Law Review and Iowa Law Review, Ted retired from the law practice in order to devote full time to writing. In 1988 his first book, "You and Your Estate," was self-published. In 1992 his second book, "Your Worldly Possessions," was published by McGraw-Hill Inc. Ted was a professional member of the National Writers Association. Ted loved teaching and was an adjunct instructor at Kirkwood Community College for four years, a tutor at the Lincoln Learning Center for two years, and a lecturer at many legal seminars. In service to others, he was a scoutmaster and member of Conopus Club and Lodge 262 of Western Fraternal Association. From the time he could vote, he never missed voting in any election. Because of the testimony of Eddie Rickenbacker, Dad began attending church for the first time in his life and in 1944 was baptized in Birmingham, Ala. He continued serving in his church, getting us to Sunday school each week and eventually becoming an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. Besides his family, Ted's great passion was golf and his five holes-in-one! He enjoyed reading novels and The Gazette until a few weeks before his death. He is survived by his children, Mary Jen Bear, Dave Kubicek and John Kubicek; six grandchildren, Erik Bear, Rhet Bear, Jim Kubicek, Mandy Kubicek Madrid, Lisa Kubicek and Brian Kubicek; and eight great-grandchildren. Preceding Ted in death were his son-in-law, Dick Damrow; daughters-in-law, Becky Kubicek and Connie Kubicek; and Margaret Z. Kubicek, his wife of nearly 75 years. Memorials may be sent to the National Czech and Slovak Museum or First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Rapids.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store