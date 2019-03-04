|
THERESA ANN CONNER Greeley Theresa Ann Conner, 46, of Greeley, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester, surrounded by her family. Survivors include her mother, Annie Conner of Greeley; and her three siblings, Burdette (Bev) Conner of Edgewood, Brenda (Robert) Phelan of Greeley and Bobbi (Curt) Troester of Marion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greeley First Responders or the Edgewood Ambulance. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at Greeley Community Church in Greeley with Pastor Pete Buschmann officiating. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood. Friends also may call one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday. Interment: Grant View Cemetery, Greeley, Iowa.
