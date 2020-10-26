1/1
Theresa Anna Taken
THERESA ANNA TAKEN Edgewood Theresa Anna Taken passed peacefully in her home on Oct. 19, 2020, lovingly surrounded by her family after a long and courageous fight with a rare neurological illness, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donald Vertz, whom she knew and loved for 50 years; her daughter, Emily Taken-Vertz (Marci Levine); her sister, Barbara Schnipkoweit; brothers, Almore Taken (Betty), Larry Taken (Sandy); brother-in-law, Richard Vertz (Joyce); nieces, Theresa Catchpool, Jennifer Kritz (Keith), Sally Taken, Kelly Taken (Mike Gross) and Jennifer Vertz; nephews, Jason Vertz (Brenna), John Schnipkoweit (Vanessa), Rob Moore (Sue) and Joe Taken (Patti); and countless friends across the country and the world. Her family requests that donations be made to the Brain Support Network, www.brainsupportnetwork.org/donate, in lieu of flowers to support research for PSP and other neurological illnesses affecting individuals and families throughout the world. Because of COVID-19, masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. Mark Catholic Cemetery in Edgewood, Iowa. Interment: St. Mark Catholic Cemetery in Edgewood, Iowa.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
04:30 PM
St. Agnus Parish
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory
200 N Franklin St
Edgewood, IA 52042
(563) 928-7042
Memories & Condolences
October 25, 2020
We met for a couple of nights in a women's youth hostel in Istanbul in 1964. My name is also Theresa (although I am called Terry) so maybe that helped us to bond. Theresa was travelling around the world by air - at that time she had found some sort of round-the-world "deal" for a few thousand dollars. I had left England with the intention of going round the world by train, bus, hitchhiking etc. and was en route to Jerusalem in Jordan to visit a college friend. In Jerusalem my plans changed and the following year I moved to Connecticut, U.S and ultimately to New York City where I reconnected with Theresa. She was a wonderful friend, introduced me to NYC in many ways - as always she was adventurous and self-reliant - and was a wonderful role model for me.
After she left NYC we kept in touch occasionally and we did meet up again in NYC - with Emily, and once in San Francisco. She was often in my thoughts because of our early encounters and I will always remember her as the loving spunky girl from some little town in Iowa. May she rest in peace.
All my love to Don and Emily
Terry Perlis
Terry Perlis
Friend
October 23, 2020
Theresa was a loving friend and always cared so much about her friends and family. Words fail me as I can't express how generous she was in spirit and in love. I will miss her and her ready smile.
Roberta D'Alois
Friend
