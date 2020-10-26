We met for a couple of nights in a women's youth hostel in Istanbul in 1964. My name is also Theresa (although I am called Terry) so maybe that helped us to bond. Theresa was travelling around the world by air - at that time she had found some sort of round-the-world "deal" for a few thousand dollars. I had left England with the intention of going round the world by train, bus, hitchhiking etc. and was en route to Jerusalem in Jordan to visit a college friend. In Jerusalem my plans changed and the following year I moved to Connecticut, U.S and ultimately to New York City where I reconnected with Theresa. She was a wonderful friend, introduced me to NYC in many ways - as always she was adventurous and self-reliant - and was a wonderful role model for me.

After she left NYC we kept in touch occasionally and we did meet up again in NYC - with Emily, and once in San Francisco. She was often in my thoughts because of our early encounters and I will always remember her as the loving spunky girl from some little town in Iowa. May she rest in peace.

All my love to Don and Emily

Terry Perlis

