THERESA MARIE (HARNEY) COURTNEY Iowa City Theresa Marie (Harney) Courtney, 62, died peacefully Wednesday, March 6, at home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford and Father Robert Cloos will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Theresa Courtney Memorial Fund. Theresa was born Dec. 17, 1956, in Oxford, the daughter of William and Mary Louise (McAreavy) Harney. She was a 1975 graduate of Clear Creek High School and received her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in 1980. On Oct. 17, 1981, Theresa married Kevin Courtney at St. Mary's Church in Oxford. Theresa was a financial adviser with RBC Wealth Managment for many years. Theresa always cared for the needs of others. Her smile and sense of humor will be missed by all she touched. Survivors include her loving husband and their children, Alex Courtney (Bernice Thommandru) and Hailey Courtney, both of Iowa City; her siblings, Anne (Ray) Reynolds of Hiawatha, Bill (Jan) Harney of Oxford, Helen (Marty) Cropp of Des Moines and Cynthia Harney of New Braunfels, Texas; her stepmother, Patricia Harney of Coralville; and step-siblings, Becky Schmidt, Ed Kouba and Tom Kouba; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and her loving Schipperke, Bernie. She was preceded in death by her parents; and in-laws, Charles and Norma Courtney. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary