Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Avenue
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
215 Summit Street
Oxford, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Courtney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Marie (Harney) Courtney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa Marie (Harney) Courtney Obituary
THERESA MARIE (HARNEY) COURTNEY Iowa City Theresa Marie (Harney) Courtney, 62, died peacefully Wednesday, March 6, at home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford and Father Robert Cloos will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Theresa Courtney Memorial Fund. Theresa was born Dec. 17, 1956, in Oxford, the daughter of William and Mary Louise (McAreavy) Harney. She was a 1975 graduate of Clear Creek High School and received her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in 1980. On Oct. 17, 1981, Theresa married Kevin Courtney at St. Mary's Church in Oxford. Theresa was a financial adviser with RBC Wealth Managment for many years. Theresa always cared for the needs of others. Her smile and sense of humor will be missed by all she touched. Survivors include her loving husband and their children, Alex Courtney (Bernice Thommandru) and Hailey Courtney, both of Iowa City; her siblings, Anne (Ray) Reynolds of Hiawatha, Bill (Jan) Harney of Oxford, Helen (Marty) Cropp of Des Moines and Cynthia Harney of New Braunfels, Texas; her stepmother, Patricia Harney of Coralville; and step-siblings, Becky Schmidt, Ed Kouba and Tom Kouba; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and her loving Schipperke, Bernie. She was preceded in death by her parents; and in-laws, Charles and Norma Courtney. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now