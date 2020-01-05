|
THERESA NEAL Marion Theresa Anna Neal, 100, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. Theresa was a generous soul that always placed the needs of others before her own. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She touched the lives of those who knew her and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughters, Yvonne (Del) Stewart and Dawn Blair; her granddaughters, Michelle (Chris) Crown, Courtney (Byron) Kahl, Amanda Blair and Sarah (Brandon) Johnson; and 10 great-grandchildren. Services in Wichita, Kan.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020