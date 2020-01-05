Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Neal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Neal Obituary
THERESA NEAL Marion Theresa Anna Neal, 100, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. Theresa was a generous soul that always placed the needs of others before her own. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She touched the lives of those who knew her and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughters, Yvonne (Del) Stewart and Dawn Blair; her granddaughters, Michelle (Chris) Crown, Courtney (Byron) Kahl, Amanda Blair and Sarah (Brandon) Johnson; and 10 great-grandchildren. Services in Wichita, Kan.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -