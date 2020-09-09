THERESA JANE "TERRI" (MCCOLLISTER) VASKE Tama Theresa Jane "Terri" (McCollister) Vaske, 70, of Tama, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A family memorial Scripture service will be held at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with inurnment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo. Condolences may be left to the family at www.kruse-phillips.com
. Theresa was born Nov. 30, 1949, in Toledo, Iowa, the daughter of LaVerne "Mac" and Twila (Palmer) McCollister. She graduated from South Tama High School in 1968. She attended UNI for a short time for interior design and art and also DMACC for nursing home administration. On Jan. 10, 1970, she was united in marriage to Gerald B. Vaske at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama. Terri was an administrator for many area nursing homes over the years and before that worked for Tama News Herald. Terri was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama, a former member of the board of directors at Grinnell Regional Hospital, and was an EMT for the Tama Ambulance Service. She liked playing bridge, coffee time with the girls at her house, Friday nights out with Jerry and their friends, and loved shopping. In Terri's last few years, she was active in doing research about Tourette's syndrome for her grandson's benefit. Her greatest joy in life was spoiling her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Jerry of Tama; her children, Jeremy (Beth) Vaske of DeForest, Wis., and Jennifer (Matthew) Benner of Toledo; her grandchildren, Andrew (Stephanie) Vaske of Elkhart, Mattie Vaske of Waukee, McKensie Vaske of Cedar Falls and Braden Vaske-Smith and Lillia Jane Benner of Toledo; stepgrandchildren, Rayvn Benner of Tama and Damien Benner of Toledo; a special daughter, Eija (Vähäketo) Bredenberg of Turku, Finland; her precious four-legged children, D.O.G. and Chico; one sister, Ruth (Keith) Coady of Norwalk; one aunt, Patricia Von Spreecken of Tama; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Beth Ann Thorngren; and one brother, Mark Alan McCollister Sr. A memorial fund will be established.