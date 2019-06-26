THEZA L. MILLER Cedar Rapids Theza L. Miller, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids. A family memorial service was held in her honor. Friends are invited to join the family at Cottage Grove Place in Sedlacek Hall on Saturday, June 29, anytime from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate her life. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com. Tee is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth M. Bergeron and her husband, Alan Bergeron, of North Liberty; and her two sons, Robert Scott Miller Jr. and his wife, Dyan, of Boston and John M. Miller and his wife, Dana, of Cedar Rapids. She also is survived by four grandchildren, Robert Miller and his wife, Jillian, Katherine Grandgeorge and her husband, Curt, Andrew Miller and his fiancee, Kiersten Boudreaux, and Michele Miller; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Brecunier of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; three great-grandchildren, Jack and William Grandgeorge and Olivia Miller; and eight nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob Miller; and her parents, Flora Blasker Lichtman and Henry Lichtman. Tee was born Jan. 25, 1927, in New York City. She moved to Carmi, Ill., as a child and graduated from Carleton College in Northfield, Minn., as a chemistry major and math minor in 1949. She then moved to Minneapolis and worked as a food chemist at General Mills. She married Robert Miller in Carmi on June 12, 1954. They returned to Minneapolis, where their three children were born. In 1960, the family moved back to Cedar Rapids, where Bob assumed the management of Martin's Dry Goods. Nothing brought Tee more pleasure than spending time with family and friends. Her warm heart, intellect, grace and generous nature will be greatly missed by those who knew her. She led a full life raising three children and was actively engaged in community organizations for decades, primarily supporting the arts. Tee's ever-curious mind fed her love of travel, and she believed it was vital for her children and grandchildren to greater appreciate the world through experiencing it directly. She was also a member of the Cedar Rapids Country Club and enjoyed participating in several social groups. The family would like to thank Cottage Grove, Mercy Hospice and Synergy Health for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tee's name to the . Published in The Gazette on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary