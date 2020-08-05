1/1
Thomas "Tom" Abbott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS "TOM" G. ABBOTT Iowa City Thomas "Tom" G. Abbott, 77, died peacefully on Monday, Aug, 3, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospital Foundation. Masks and social distancing will be required for those attending the service. Tom was born Nov. 29, 1942, in Iowa City, the son of Arthur and Florence (Wildman) Abbott. He was a 1961 graduate of City High School. Tom married Norma Reyhons Westfall on July 31, 1976, in Iowa City. They recently celebrated 44 years of marriage. Tom was an electrical technician for HomeTown Dairy, later Roberts Dairy, retiring in 2003. He was a gentle, caring man with a friendly smile for all. Tom loved time spent with his family and travels to Hawaii with Norma. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Norma; his son, Todd Abbott of Cedar Rapids; his stepson, Craig (Tami) Westfall of Iowa City; stepdaughter-in-law, Tammy Westfall of Omaha; grandchildren, Tiffaney (David) Tafolla of Omaha, Renee MacDonald of Iowa City, Ian (Samantha) Westfall of Tucson, Ariz., and Dean Westfall of Minneapolis; seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Bailey, Audrey, Cash, Lola, Leo and Lucy; and his sisters, Donna Hogan and Annette Wolf, both of Cedar Rapids. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; two stepsons, Robert (Bob) and Kevin; and his brother-in-law, Larry. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved