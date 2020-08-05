THOMAS "TOM" G. ABBOTT Iowa City Thomas "Tom" G. Abbott, 77, died peacefully on Monday, Aug, 3, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospital Foundation. Masks and social distancing will be required for those attending the service. Tom was born Nov. 29, 1942, in Iowa City, the son of Arthur and Florence (Wildman) Abbott. He was a 1961 graduate of City High School. Tom married Norma Reyhons Westfall on July 31, 1976, in Iowa City. They recently celebrated 44 years of marriage. Tom was an electrical technician for HomeTown Dairy, later Roberts Dairy, retiring in 2003. He was a gentle, caring man with a friendly smile for all. Tom loved time spent with his family and travels to Hawaii with Norma. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Norma; his son, Todd Abbott of Cedar Rapids; his stepson, Craig (Tami) Westfall of Iowa City; stepdaughter-in-law, Tammy Westfall of Omaha; grandchildren, Tiffaney (David) Tafolla of Omaha, Renee MacDonald of Iowa City, Ian (Samantha) Westfall of Tucson, Ariz., and Dean Westfall of Minneapolis; seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Bailey, Audrey, Cash, Lola, Leo and Lucy; and his sisters, Donna Hogan and Annette Wolf, both of Cedar Rapids. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; two stepsons, Robert (Bob) and Kevin; and his brother-in-law, Larry. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
.