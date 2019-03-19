THOMAS "TOM" BEN PRIDEAUX Marion Thomas "Tom" Ben Prideaux, 91, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Westridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, conducted by Deacon Dennis Ternes. The family will greet friends following the service until 7 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday. A private family burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, at a later date. Tom was born Oct. 25, 1927, in Maynard, Iowa, the son of Ben and Orah (Masters) Prideaux. He attended Volga High School and then honorably served in the U.S. Army. On Jan. 29, 1955, in Elkader, Iowa, Tom was united in marriage to Jeanette Marie Dougherty. He was employed by Century Engineering for 35 years as a sheet metal foreman and part of the maintenance department. He also was a truck driver, delivering groceries for Nash Finch. Tom was a member of Marion American Legion Post 298. He enjoyed gardening and had a famous tomato patch. He also enjoyed canning vegetables and made a great vegetable soup. Tom spent his spare time doing crossword puzzles and fishing. He loved helping his family with their lawn work and snow removal. Tom was known to clean their sidewalks and driveways or mow their yards while they were at work. He also loved to go garage saling. Tom had a great sense of humor, and loved spending time with his family and loved them very much. He wasn't afraid to show his affection. Tom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette Prideaux of Marion; son, Mark (Deb) Prideaux of Marion; daughters, Cathy (Paul) Hoffman of Marion and Nancy (Shay) Pinckney of Beaufort, S.C.; three grandchildren, Krystal Prideaux, Heather Prideaux (Brandon Owen) and Michael Pinckney; and his sister, Margaret Crandall of Volga, Iowa. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Steve Prideaux; four sisters, Letha Bunn, Gladys Ward, Mary Forester and Doris O'Donnell; and one granddaughter, Megan Hoffman. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's memory may be directed to Hospice of Mercy. Please share a memory of Tom at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary