Tom was born Sept. 12, 1926, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Anthony Thomas Bena and Elizabeth Makousky Bena. He attended Rosedale Country School and McKinley High School. Tom served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army, serving from 1945 to 1947. He married Virginia Lee Robinson on Jan. 23, 1951, in St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Nolan Settlement. Tom and his wife Virginia and family farmed for many years in addition to working as a school bus driver and custodian at Tipton Community School. Tom is survived by his wife of 68 years, Virginia Bena of Guttenberg; his daughters, Susan (Reggie) Swartzendruber of West Amana, Sally (Tom) Elliot of Strawberry Point, Nancy Meier of Tipton and LuAnn (Tony) Loftis of Cedar Rapids; son, Steve (Lauri) Bena of Volga; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Emily Suchomel of Solon. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Elizabeth Bena; and his sister, Mary Ann Syroid.
