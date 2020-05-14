Home

THOMAS BOECKENSTEDT Scottsdale, Ariz. Thomas Boeckenstedt, 47, passed away at home in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 4, 2020. Tom was born Nov. 13, 1972, in Dubuque, Iowa. Tom was a vibrant and energetic child who was vital with helping on the family's farm. He attended Beckman Senior High School, where he engaged in various sports, including football, wrestling and track. He graduated in 1990 from Beckman Senior High School. After high school, he attended Kirkwood Community College. He later founded and owned Asset Reutilization Service in Cedar Rapids. He dedicated long hours to ensuring the success of his business, which resulted in expansion. He moved to Colorado and then eventually Chandler, Ariz., where he continued to build his business. In his free time, Tom loved to golf, hunt and fish. He also enjoyed cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Iowa Hawkeyes. Tom will be dearly missed by his parents, Dennis and Judy Boeckenstedt of Petersburg, Iowa; and his siblings, Jeff Boeckenstedt of Cedar Rapids, Ann (Pete) Brandt of Marion, Lynn (Eric) Mueller of Dubuque and Cheryl Carr of Raeford, N.C. Tom also adored his nieces and nephews, Ashley and Emily Brandt, Bock and Elin Mueller and Adeleh and Haley Carr. Tom was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2020
