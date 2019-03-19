THOMAS "TOM" BROWN Williamsburg Thomas "Tom" Brown of Williamsburg, Iowa, formerly of Ladora, Iowa, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, under hospice care at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Visitation and luncheon will follow at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood. Private family burial will take place at Ohio Cemetery, Ladora. Tom was born April 9, 1928, in rural Ladora, the son of John and Alma (Begunck) Brown. He went to Lincoln Township Country School, graduated from Ladora High School and attended Iowa State College. Tom married Janet Stoner on Nov. 4, 1956. Tom was the third generation to farm the land, which was given the distinction as a Century Farm in 1990. After he retired, they moved to Robins, Iowa, in 2001. He was a member of the Fundamental Gospel Church and served in teaching and leadership roles. Tom later attended Faith Bible Church in Robins. He was a board member of the Christian Farmers, an Iowa County extension council member, a board member of Victor State Bank and a member of the Farm Bureau and the Iowa County Cattlemen's Association. Tom enjoyed fishing and loved to watch sports, especially the Chicago Cubs, Iowa State Cyclones and Iowa Hawkeyes. His faith, church and family were very important to him. He will be remembered as a kind soul, a faithful servant and a loving husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his children, Gary (Amy) Brown, Atlanta, Ga., Brian (Denise) Brown, Hiawatha, and Betsy (Mitchell) Hilt, Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Christy Cheung, Atlanta, Ga., April (Nick) Nelson, Richland, Wash., Caitlin (Kyle) Shattuck, Ames, and Harrison Hilt, Hayden Hilt and Lydia Hilt, all of Nashville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Eliana Nelson, Adelynn Nelson, Aurora Shattuck and Lewis Shattuck; sisters, Kathryn Brown and Margery (Ed) McAdams, both of Victor; sisters-in-law, Marlys Brown, North English, and Harriet Siek, Vinton; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; brother, William Brown; and brother-in-law, Henry Siek. Memorial donations may be directed to the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at St. Luke's or East Iowa Bible Camp. Please share a memory of Tom at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary