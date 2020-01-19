|
THOMAS C. ALTFILLISCH Anamosa Thomas C. Altfillisch, 73, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his home in Pleasant View, Tenn., following a brief illness. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, where friends may call after 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Wilcox Cemetery, Viola, with military honors. Deacon Ed Goldsmith will officiate at the services. A luncheon will follow the interment at the Anamosa Veterans Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Gary Sinise Foundation in support of our defenders and veterans. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Sheryl; four children, Sarah Altfillisch, Angela (Brendan) Egan, Michael (Dianne) Altfillisch and Caroline (Garrett) Means; 11 grandchildren, Nicholas and Lauren Utt, Ashley, Luke and Allison Egan, Logan Altfillisch, Kyle Mazely, Elaina, Nolan, Natalie and Catherine Means; and four siblings, J. Brent (Cathy) Altfillisch, Lois (Jerry) Gehl, Brian (Jill) Altfillisch and Mary (Mark) Mahler. Thomas Craig Altfillisch, the son of Luke and Mary Bennis Altfillisch, was born Feb. 22, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa. He attended school in Iowa Falls from kindergarten through high school graduation and was a graduate of the business college at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa. Thomas and Sheryl were married on March 9, 1968, in Iowa City. He served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971, serving 14 months in Vietnam as an army intelligence specialist. Tom began his career as a stockbroker and spent the last 35 years as owner of a California-based securities broker/dealer with brokers located in a variety of states across the country. In 2013, Tom and Sherry moved to Pleasant View, Tenn., where he also participated in and sponsored a classic car club. Tom relished the challenges of business ownership and truly enjoyed and appreciated his friends, but his greatest love was for his immediate and extended family. He and Sherry were happy life partners as well as business partners. He enjoyed supporting and watching his children and grandchildren in their many activities throughout the years, as well as attending gatherings with his and Sherry's families whenever possible. He loved to travel all over the world, enjoying the history, art and architecture wherever he ventured. His curiosity was boundless and he never saw a side road or trail that didn't call to him. Tom did not waste his days and he never forgot how to have fun. His passing has left a huge hole in our hearts and lives and we will miss him, always.
