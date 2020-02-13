|
THOMAS C. CORKERY Jesup Thomas C. Corkery, 90 years old of Jesup, Iowa, died on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at NorthCrest Speciality Care in Waterloo, Iowa. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville, Iowa, burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Gilbertville. Military rites will be conducted by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post 714 of Gilbertville and the Iowa National Guard. Visitation will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. There will be a rosary at 3 p.m. and vigil service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Memorials will be directed to the Bosco System in Gilbertville, St. Athanasius Catholic School in Jesup and to a Parkinson's association. Online condolences may be posted at www.white-mthope.com. Thomas was born on Aug. 29, 1929, in Fairbank, Iowa, the son of John Charles Corkery and Margaret Elizabeth (Staebell) Corkery. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Fairbank and before marriage worked on the farm, and then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He received the Purple Heart Medal for his service. On May 27, 1953, he was united in marriage to Regina Marie Fettkether at St. Francis Catholic Church, rural Dunkerton, Iowa. They farmed in the Jesup area for many years before retirement. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post 714, both in Gilbertville; and the National Farmers Organization. Thomas loved his family and enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren. He found great joy in his chosen occupation of farming. Thomas is survived by eight sons, Donald (Joanne) Corkery of Brandon, Timothy (Sharon) Corkery of Independence, Jerry (Wanda) Corkery of Marion, Vincent (Michelle) Corkery of La Porte City, Gregory (Kathy) Corkery of Jesup, Carl (Suzie) Corkery of Jesup, Keith (Bonnie) Corkery of Fairbank and Kurt (Rachelle) Corkery of Gilbertville; four daughters, Rita (Kim) Borrett of Waterloo, Annette (Brett) Bjorheim of Stewartville, Minn., Rose (Tim) Gorton of Marion and Theresa (Matt) Hopkins of Rowley; 38 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one brother, Leon Corkery of Moline, Ill.; three sisters, Patti (Richard) Sulentic of Cedar Falls, Mary Kail of Peoria, Ill., and Sister Terese Corkery of Bolivia. He is preceded in death by his parents; twin infant sons, James and Joseph Corkery; eight brothers, Bob, Paul, Mike, Dick, Lou, Ed, Lawrence and Fr. Raymond Corkery; and one daughter-in-law, Bobbi Corkery. White Funeral Home in Jesup, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020