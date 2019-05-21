Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Callanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Callanan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Callanan Obituary
THOMAS MARK CALLANAN Cedar Rapids Thomas Mark Callanan, 32, of Cedar Rapids, decided to end his life, passing away on May 17, 2019. With his final act, Tom donated several organs, giving life to others. A memorial gathering will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, with a sharing of memories at 6:30 p.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at the funeral home. Survivors include mother, Belinda James of Dysart; brother, Matthew Callanan of Des Moines; and sister, Amber (Erwan) Simon of France, and her children, Owen, Loeva and Alannah, as well as several extended family members and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Mark. Memorials may be directed to Stewart Baxter to be used to offset funeral expenses. For more information and to share support and memories, view the "obituaries" tab at www.stewartbaxter.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now