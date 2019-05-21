THOMAS MARK CALLANAN Cedar Rapids Thomas Mark Callanan, 32, of Cedar Rapids, decided to end his life, passing away on May 17, 2019. With his final act, Tom donated several organs, giving life to others. A memorial gathering will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, with a sharing of memories at 6:30 p.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at the funeral home. Survivors include mother, Belinda James of Dysart; brother, Matthew Callanan of Des Moines; and sister, Amber (Erwan) Simon of France, and her children, Owen, Loeva and Alannah, as well as several extended family members and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Mark. Memorials may be directed to Stewart Baxter to be used to offset funeral expenses. For more information and to share support and memories, view the "obituaries" tab at www.stewartbaxter.com. Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2019