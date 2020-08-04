1/
Thomas Childs
THOMAS DOUGLAS CHILDS Traer Thomas Douglas Childs was born July 4, 1949, to Floyd and Garnett Childs on the family farm. Tom passed away at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. He attended high school in North Tama. After graduation, Tom attended Hawkeye Community College for two years. Tom grew up and worked on the family farm, as well as helping Elmer Axler bale hay and haul seed corn. He assisted in building the nursing home in Traer, Iowa. Tom then helped his brother Richard with custom work, plowing, planting and harvesting. Tom ran the COOK corn seller and two grain trucks. Tom is survived by a sister, Sandra Childs of Peoria, Ill. The family farm operated by nephews Jason and Justin Childs of Traer also survive. So do many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, John and Richard; a sister, Gloria; and his half sister, Donna. Per Tom's request, memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 4, 2020.
