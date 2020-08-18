Thomas Collins

THOMAS M. COLLINS Cedar Rapids Born Nov. 10, 1927, in Rock Island, Ill., Thomas M. Collins was the son of Frank Collins and Josephine Slattery Collins. He died on Aug. 5, 2020. Mr. Collins served in the U.S. Navy in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre during World War II. He received his B.A. degree from the University of Iowa in 1950 and his Juris Doctor degree in 1952. He married Joanne Heath in Iowa City, Iowa, on April 5, 1950. He joined the law firm of Shuttleworth and Ingersoll in 1952. He served as president and chairman of the law firm for many years until he discontinued full-time practice and became Of Counsel to the law firm in 1999, at which time he and his wife Joanne moved to Tucson, Ariz. He is survived by his wife of 70 years. Mr. Collins also is survived by four sons, Thomas M. Collins Jr. (Becky) of Ojai, Calif., Kevin H. Collins (Sally Stephenson) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kirby C. Collins (Lisa) of Atlanta, Ga., and Ted Collins (Jo) of Olathe, Kan.; nine grandchildren, Emily Collins, Bonnie Collins, Caroline Chanh, Kirby Collins Jr. (Lindsey), Drew Collins, Aimee Collins, Lolo Lauren (Patrick), Kripa Collins and Amber Collins; and three great-grandchildren, Eric Chanh, Charlotte Chanh and Aubree Collins. Mr. Collins was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelley, in 1968. Mr. Collins served on many business boards including: APAC TeleServices Inc.; AEGON USA Inc.; Life Investors Inc., chairman; Life Investors Insurance Company of America, chairman; McLeod Inc.; TelecomUSA, Teleconnect; and 2001 Development Corp., president. His civic and charitable boards included: Board of Regents, State of Iowa; Cedar Rapids Civil Service Commission; Cedar Rapids Marion Area Chamber of Commerce, president; Cedar Rapids Efficiency and Reform Commission; Cedar Rapids Country Club, president; Jewish National Fund Tree of Life Award 1994; Methodist Health Network; Mount Mercy College trustee; Priority One Committee, president; St. Luke's Methodist Hospital, chairman; STL Health Resources, chairman; United Cerebral Palsy Association of Iowa, president; United Cerebral Palsy Association of America, vice president. He was very active in the legal community and participated in the following: Federal Practice Committee of Northern District of Iowa, co-chairman; Linn County, Iowa State and American Bar associations; Linn County Bar Association, president; fellow of the American Bar Foundation; fellow of the Iowa State Bar Foundation; Iowa Law School Foundation, vice chairman; Iowa State Bar Association, president; Young Lawyers Section; Best Lawyers in America; and University of Iowa College of Law Distinguished Service Award 1998. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Health Care Foundation, 855 A Ave. NE, Suite 105, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, or to a charity of choice
. Mr. Collins has been interred in Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories Mausoleum in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. There will be no services in Cedar Rapids. Please leave a message, tribute or memory to the Collins family at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.