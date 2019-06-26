THOMAS L. COLLUM Scotch Grove Thomas L. Collum, 76, of Scotch Grove, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 pm Tuesday, July 2, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, where a parish vigil service will be held at 2 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the church. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Brooklyn, Iowa, where military honors will be accorded. Tom was born July 22, 1942, in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Mary (Snook) Collum. He graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1960 and served in the Army from 1964 to 1966. He married Terry Moore on Sept. 30, 1967, in Grinnell. He began selling feed in the Brooklyn area and became a division manager in the Fairfield area for Walnut Grove Feed. In 1989, he took over Bob's Feed in Monticello and changed the name to TC Feed Service, retiring in 2005. He enjoyed being outdoors, coaching his children and watching his grandchildren in their activities. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Terry; four children, Angela (Victor) Fritz of Brighton, Brian (Rachel) Collum of Roxas City, Phillipines, Christopher (Jill) Collum of Minneapolis, Minn., and Darin (Angela) Collum of Manchester; 11 grandchildren, Brianna, Susan, Thomas, Mary, John and Hanna Fritz, Allison (Zachary) Davis, Aaron Collum, and James, Elizabeth and David Collum; siblings, Mary Ann Plants, Robert (Marilyn) Collum and David (Mary Jo) Collum, all of Brooklyn, Joyce (George) Watson of Marengo and Jim Collum of Grinnell; and in-laws: Don Brau of Guernsey, Donna Collum of DeWitt and Marvin LaCaeyse of Montezuma. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John Paul Collum, Joseph Collum, Delores LaCaeyse and Patricia Brau; and a brother-in-law, Jim Plants. Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary