Thomas Des Chatelets
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
455 N Benton St.
Palatine, IA
More Obituaries for Thomas Des Chatelets
Thomas Des Chatelets


1960 - 2019
Thomas Des Chatelets Obituary
THOMAS DES CHATELETS Wheaton, Ill. Thomas (Tom) L. Des Chatelets, 59, of Wheaton, Ill., died Sept. 11, 2019, at Rush University Medical Center. He was born May 14, 1960, in Chicago and was a 1978 graduate of William Fremd High School. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1982 and had a successful career as an electrical engineer. He started his career working at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and went on to work at various other firms. Tom is survived by his parents, Ron and Rita Des Chatelets of Palatine, Ill.; daughter, Danielle (Gary) Bruner of Lorain, Ohio; granddaughter, Melanie; sister, Michele (Tim) Keller of Spring City, Tenn.; and his loving partner, Sandra Santini of Wheaton, Ill. Tom was an avid golfer, reader and piano player. He loved spending time with his family, attending concerts and spending Saturdays on the course. He will be missed by many longtime friends with whom he enjoyed golfing at courses all around Illinois and Iowa. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton St., Palatine. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . Arrangements were in the care of Neptune Society in Downers Grove, Ill.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
