THOMAS E. CARNEY III Crestview, Fla. Thomas E. Carney III, 72, of Crestview, Fla., passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Per his wishes, no service at this time. A family get-together will be planned at a later date. The first born to Thomas E. Carney Jr. and wife Alta on Dec. 11, 1947. A Vietnam Veteran and motorcycle enthusiast, and past owner of Eagle Customs in Crestview. His final days were in the home and the loving care of his daughter Autumn; and a thank you to Sharon Sonka Willis (Clayton) for remaining in Toms life. He is survived by daughters, Autumn Carney, Crestview, Dalin Lacayo, Cedar Rapids, and Dawn Biggs, Marion; son, Thomas IV, Crestview; brothers, Dave, Cedar Rapids, and Tracy, Cedar Rapids; sister, Kathy Knight (Gary), Springville; grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gary.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 18, 2020