THOMAS E. POCHOBRADSKY Cedar Rapids Thomas E. Pochobradsky, 72, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. The family will not be having any public services at this time because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The small private service may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/31916856. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be announced at a later date. Entrusted with the services is Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Tom was born on Aug. 7, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Delores (Karl) Newport and Emil Pochobradsky. He graduated from Washington High School. Tom honorably served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam conflict. He was united in marriage to Joyce Churchill in 1974. Tom graduated, top of his class, from aeronautical school in Tulsa, Okla. Tom started his career at Wathan Flying Service in Cedar Rapids. He then went on be a pilot, then head mechanic for Iowa Electric's flight department. After Iowa Electric, Tom assisted in starting PS Air at the Cedar Rapids airport. For several years, Tom was the head mechanic at St. Luke's Hospital, working specifically on their helicopter. He proudly retired his working career at the Marion airport. Tom set the standard for professionalism and dedication to general aviation. Tom always will be remembered for his love of fishing for walleyes in northern Minnesota, working in his yard, growing tomatoes, cooking too much food for his family and friends and, in his last years, perfecting Czech kolaches. He was known as the man who fixed many things, but his best attribute was his heart for helping people. He was indispensable as a professional and, more importantly, as a father, husband, sibling and friend. Tom always will be known for his generosity and integrity. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Joyce; a son, KC (Ellen); daughter, Micheala; two grandchildren, Brieyonna and Reise; great-grandson, Aaro; two sisters, Vickie (Mike) Langton and Debbie (Dale) Eickstaedt; a brother, Eddie Pochobradsky; sister-in-law, Janet (Paul) Porter; many nieces and nephews; good friends, Pat and Gordy Anderson, and his dog, Maya. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial donations may be directed to the Puppy Jake Foundation or the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020