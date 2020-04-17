Home

THOMAS G. EIBEN Barrington Hills, Ill. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Eiben, 76, who passed away April 15, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Matt) Keenan; his son, Timothy Eiben; his grandchildren, Maxwell and Jack Keenan; his sisters, Mary Lou Larson and Margaret Ann (James) Dunn; his many nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Chico and Mr. Big. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garrett W. and Mary Dunn Eibenl; his sister, Rosemarie (Alfred) Nurre; and brother, William Eiben. He was born in Cedar Rapids in 1943. Tom graduated from Regis High School in 1961, then went on to graduate from Loras College in 1965. He also earned a master's degree from Loyola University of Chicago. He and his family settled in the Chicago area, where he was vice president of human resources at Litton Industries before starting his own executive recruiting firm. After a successful career and as an avid golfer, Tom retired to Scottsdale, Ariz., before relocating to Barrington Hills, Ill., to be near his children and grandchildren. Tom always will be remembered by his family and lifelong circle of friends for having a smile on his face, a joke at the ready and a fondness for pranks. He will be forever loved and missed. At his request, no services will be held and donations can be made in Tom's name to Habitat for Humanity, a cause he supported throughout his life.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
