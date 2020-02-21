|
THOMAS G. NUTT Cedar Rapids Thomas G. Nutt, 83, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in his home in Converse, Texas, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, assisted the family with arrangements. Tom was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Glenn and Verda (Headlee) Nutt. Tom graduated from Central High School in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1955. In 1955, Tom was united in marriage to Margaret L. Thernka on Nov. 26, in Sioux City, Iowa. They lived in Cedar Rapids their entire marriage and had four children: Mark T. Nutt, Daniel J. Nutt, Mary Beth Dicken and Kathleen R. Nutt. Following Marge's death in 2001, Tom married Cynthia Schmidt on June 22, 2002, in Wisconsin. Tom and Cynthia lived in Cedar Rapids, until recently moving to Converse, Texas. Tom worked as a self-trained mechanical engineer for Link-Belt Speeder, Rockwell Collins and Amana Refrigeration. He served as corporal (E-1) in the U.S. Marine Corps starting in 1954, with an honorable discharge in 1962 as sergeant (E-4). Tom enjoyed creating things from home improvement projects to finely constructed furniture. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering and spending time with his grandchildren. Tom is survived by his wife, Cynthia Nutt; children, Mark Nutt, Daniel Nutt, Mary Beth Dicken (Steve) and Kathleen Nutt; stepchildren, Jeremy (Heidi) Schmidt and Bryan (Kim) Schmidt; grandchildren, Aeryn Fischer, Kelsey Nutt, Shannon Nutt, Sarah Nutt, Jennifer Kane, Matthew Dicken, Amanda Putz and Haley Kottman; and stepgrandchildren, AJ and Mimi Schmidt. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Verda Nutt; brother, James Nutt; first wife, Margaret Nutt; and grandchildren, Jeremy Kane and Adam Kane. A memorial fund has been established. Please share a memory of Tom at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
