THOMAS GEORGE HARTZ Cedar Rapids Thomas George Hartz, 87, embarked on his most exciting fishing trip ever, leaving his earthly body on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House, Hiawatha, after an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories Monday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. Friends and family will gather to share memories and stories following the service at a location to be announced. Tom was an only child born to Ida and Raymond Hartz on Sept, 9, 1932, in Atkins, Iowa. They preceded him in death. He attended school in Cedar Rapids and graduated in 1950. Tom joined the Marines during the Korean War, serving three years. He shared a few stories of that time, the most amazing being that he dismantled bombs. Tom's cousin, BJ, introduced him to Verna Snyder and they later married on Aug. 22, 1955, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. At the time of his death, they were married 64 years. In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by daughters, Cheryl Hartz of Des Moines and Lori (Jim) Jensen of Las Vegas, Nev., as well as his potato chip-stealing grandson, Brian Jensen of Cedar Rapids. Tom enjoyed fishing, the Hawkeyes, farming, his garden, bowling, mushroom hunting and a good conversation. He was a humble man, not realizing how much he meant to those around him. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019