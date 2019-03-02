THOMAS HAROLD CLAYPOOL Williamsburg Thomas Harold Claypool was born April 28, 1958, in Marengo, Iowa. The son of Robert Louis and Helenka Blanche (Bartunek) Claypool, Tom graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1976, received his bachelor of arts from the University of Iowa in 1980, and received his Juris Doctor and master's in accounting from Iowa in 1983. Tom was united in marriage to Rebecca Lynn Blincow on Aug. 5, 1983. Tom was a partner in Claypool & Claypool Law Office. Tom served on the Williamsburg Community School District Board for 18 years, including 16 years as president. He enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeyes football and spending time with friends and family. He was an avid golfer. Tom passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the age of 60. Tom is survived by his wife of 35 years, Becky; his son, John (Angie) Claypool of Chicago; his daughter, Sarah Claypool of Des Moines; his mother, Helenka Claypool of Williamsburg; two brothers, Bill (Karen) Claypool of Ankeny and Jim (DeAnn) Claypool of Williamsburg; his nephew, Will (Katherine) Claypool of Urbandale; his niece, Cora Claypool of Iowa City; and his mother-in-law, Carol Blincow of Carroll. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Claypool; and father-in-law, Robert Blincow. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 4, at First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg and burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg. Memorial funds have been established for the Williamsburg Community School District Foundation, the Williamsburg Public Library Foundation and Essence of Life Hospice. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Tom and his family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary