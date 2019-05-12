|
THOMAS LARRY HERDLICKA New York City Thomas Larry Herdlicka, 69, son of Ronald Gene and Shirley Crawford Herdlicka, died of heart-related disease in New York City on March 30, 2019. He is survived by sisters, Mrs. Cheryl Webber (Jerry) of Cleburne, Texas, and Mrs. Karen Kirkpatrick (Jeff) of Cedar Rapids; and brother, Paul Ray Herdlicka of North English. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Mrs. Rhonda Temby (Phil). Tom was a member of the Deep River-Millersburg Class of 1968, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and lived in New York City most of his adult life. There will be a military burial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Millersburg Cemetery. Pastor Edwin Jordan will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove Grace Brethren Church in North English.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2019