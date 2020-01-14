Home

Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home
110 N West St
Earlville, IA 52041
(563) 923-3495
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home
110 N West St
Earlville, IA 52041
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home
110 N West St
Earlville, IA 52041
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Earlville, IA
View Map
Thomas Hoefer Obituary
THOMAS G. HOEFER Earlville Thomas G. Hoefer, 81, of Earlville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home in Earlville. The family will greet friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Earlville, with a Scripture service at 2 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earlville officiated by the Rev. Jim Goerend. An additional visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville. Tom was born July 19, 1938, in New Vienna, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Rose (Tauke) Hoefer. He graduated from Winthrop High School. Tom served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. On Oct. 17, 1964, he was united in marriage to Karen Kay Short. Tom spent most of his working career managing Great Plaines Supply Co. in Earlville and later worked in sales at Hutchison Lumber until his retirement. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Earlville and the Earlville American Legion Post 436. Tom enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities. He was a selfless person, always putting others first. Tom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Tom is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Karen Hoefer of Earlville; two sons, Gregory Hoefer of Peosta and David (Molly) Hoefer of Earlville; daughter, Tina (Mike) Schellhorn of Urbana; six grandchildren, Emma and Rebecca Hoefer, Evan and MacKenzie Hoefer and Drew and Ellie Schellhorn; sister, Marlene (Allen) Johnson of Ankeny; three sisters-in-law, Helen Hoefer of Fairbank, Shirley Mae Short (Ron Nekola) of Jesup and Marg (Randy) Rowland of Cedar Rapids; one brother-in-law, Pat Decker of Winthrop; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Rose Hoefer; brother, Daniel Hoefer; parents-in-law, Vince and Bernice Short; sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Dick Putz; and daughter-in-law, Ellen Hoefer. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Charles Parker, Dr. Tim King, Dr. Eric Engelman, Hospice of Dubuque and the many nurses and doctors at Mercy One and Medical Associates of Dubuque. Also, a special thank-you to the Earlville ambulance crew. Please share a memory of Thomas at www.murdochfunerlahome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
