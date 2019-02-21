Services Stevens Memorial Chapel 607 28th Street Ames , IA 50010 (515) 232-5473 For more information about Thomas Hoerner Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Hoerner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Hoerner

Obituary Condolences Flowers THOMAS ALLEN HOERNER Central City Thomas Allen Hoerner, 84, of Boone, formerly of Ames, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Mary Greeley Israel Hospice House in Ames. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Stevens Memorial Chapel, 607 28th St., Ames, IA 50010. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, with visitation one hour prior at Murdoch Funeral Home, 511 E. Main St., Central City, IA 52214. Burial will follow at Oak Cemetery in Central City. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Tom's name at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 5452 NE 22nd St., Des Moines, IA 50313, ATTN: Candy Bell. Thomas Allen was the son of Allen Leroy (Bud), farmer, and Emily Marie (Barmeier) Hoerner, housewife. Tom was baptized into the Methodist faith. He went to Central City from Zwingle, Iowa, with his parents in 1940. He attended Bunker Hill rural school and graduated as valedictorian of his high school class in 1953 at Central City. He was active in baseball and basketball in high school, lettering in both sports. Thomas (Tom) received his B.S. degree in 1957 at Iowa State College in Ames and was a vocational agricultural instructor at Alburnett Community High School, Alburnett, Iowa, from 1957 to 1961. From 1961 to 1965, he was an instructor at Iowa State University while obtaining his master's and Ph.D. degrees. He was an assistant professor at Pennsylvania State University, State College, Pa., from 1966 to 1968. In 1968, he returned to Iowa State as an associate professor and head of a section in the agricultural engineering department. From 1973 to 1992, he was a professor of aricultural and biosystems engineering and agricultural education and studies departments. Dr. Hoerner was one of the organizers and the first superintendent of the National Future Farmers of America Agricultural Mechanics Contest at Kansas City, Mo., 1972 to 1975. He was a recipient of the American Farmer degree, National Future Farmers of America, 1973, and Iowa FFA degree, 1990. Tom was a member of the American Society of Agricultural Engineers, American Vocational Association, National VoAg Teachers Association, Iowa VoAg Teachers Association and American Association of Teacher Educators in Agriculture; Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Delta Kappa, Gamma Sigma Delta and Alpha Tau Alpha. He served as an editor of John Deere Publications, had contributed numerous articles in his field to professional journals, and had authored or co-authored over 25 educational books and references in the agricultural mechanics field. He received 18 Blue Ribbon awards from the American Society of Agricultural Engineers for outstanding publications and visual materials. In 1979, he was president of the American Association for Vocational Instructional Materials. In 1980, he was president of the Iowa State Chapter of Gamma Sigma Delta. In 1983, he was recognized for his teaching abilities, receiving the Outstanding Teacher Award for the College of Agriculture at Iowa State University. In 1989, he received the Iowa Legislative Teaching Excellence Award for the College of Agriculture at Iowa State University. In 1989, Tom was named to Who's Who in American Education. In 1992, he received the Outstanding Service Award from the National VoAg Teachers Association and in 1993, he received the CIP Citation from the National FFA Organization. Tom was interested in international work, having traveled to England, France, Scotland, Belgium, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, studying the agricultural and educational systems, plus Costa Rica, where he taught workshops for agricultural mechanics instructors. Additional travels took him to Puerto Rico, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Virgin Islands, Jamaica, Canada, Alaska and Hawaii. He generously supported the Iowa State University alumni achievement fund with two educational scholarships given annually in his name and annual recognition of the outstanding high school ag mechanics instructor in Iowa. Tom was a stockholder and co-owner with Dr. W. Forrest Bear of Hobar Enterprises Inc. and Macar Inc., that was located in St. Paul, Minn. Tom took early retirement from Iowa State University in May 1992. In his retirement, he was active in golfing and fishing in Canada and Alaska. Tom and Carol E.M. Phyfe were married June 24, 1955, at the Federated Church in Central City. From this union four children were born, Kim, Michael, Jeffrey and Thomas. Tom and his wife lived most of their married life in Ames and several years ago relocated to county living in Boone. Left to remember Tom are his wife of 63 years, Carol; children, Kim (J.C.) North, Michael (Kimberly) Hoerner, Jeffrey (Laurie) Hoerner and Thomas L. Hoerner; and a son by choice, Seth Lane; and grandchildren, Justin (Gretchen) Small, Tyler, Branden, Kelly May and Thomas Reed Hoerner. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Natalie Smith; two brothers, James and Harry Hoerner; and one grandchild, Kara Hoerner. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries