Thomas J. Anderson
THOMAS J. ANDERSON Fort Collins, Colo. Thomas J. Anderson, 83, of Fort Collins, Colo., formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Dec. 3, 2020, at home with his family by his side, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Tom was born Sept. 9, 1937, in Boone County, Iowa. He graduated from University Of Iowa in 1959. Tom married his high school sweetheart, Arliss Hoffman, of Boone in 1959. They enjoyed a storybook life together for 61 years. The highlight of Tom's career was with Merchants National Bank and Banks of Iowa Computer Services, both of Cedar Rapids. He retired in 1999 and moved to Fort Collins to enjoy his golden years. He is survived by his wife, Arliss; three sons, Jeff of Spring, Texas, Jerry (Tricia) of Dubuque, Iowa, and John (Tammy) of Monument, Colo; and five grandchildren, Kayla, Morgan, Eric, Troy and Sam Anderson. He was preceded in death by parents, Adeline and Evert Anderson; sisters, Jacqueline Momper and Nancy Fredrickson; and brother, Verdi Anderson. Tom will be laid to rest in the City of Loveland Burial Park. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church of Fort Collins, Colo.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
