THOMAS J. ZOBL Cedar Rapids Thomas J. Zobl died peacefully at home on July 7, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a private interment will be held at a later date. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service is assisting the family. Tom was born on April 7, 1951, in Aurora, Ill., to Charles and Jeanne (O'Connor) Zobl. He grew up in Cedar Rapids where he graduated from Regis High School in 1969 and then Kirkwood Community College in 1973. As the oldest son, Tom was proud of his Czech/Irish heritage and celebrated both Saint Patrick's Day and Saint Joseph's Day with equal vigor. He was employed as a welder at Harnischfeger Corporation for 13 years, and as a machine operator at Cryovac for 22 years before retiring in 2010. Shortly after retiring, he began seasonal employment with the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department. He appreciated all of his co-workers and especially enjoyed those at the Parks and Recreation Department these last several years. Tom had multiple interests but the three that dominated the majority of his time would fall into the categories of sports, projects and music. When it came to sports, Tom was all in with the Hawks, the Cubs, and Da Bears. He supported that passion with a sports memorabilia collection that would make any collector proud. Hawkeye football Saturdays will never be the same for those who watched the games with him or burned up the phone lines analyzing key plays. Projects were never ending with Tom. Be it landscaping, drywall, or construction of any sort, he always had two or three active ones and wouldn't accept anything less than perfect results. He was also the go-to person for questions. If he didn't have an answer, he had a friend who did. He had a deep connection to music, and spinning vinyl at Tom's was always a good time. He had very broad tastes but along with brother Dave's music, his playlist always included John Prine, Jimmy Buffett, Van Morrison, anything out of Motown and, of course, George Jones. Finally, Tom was a constant support to his parents as they aged and a proud American. He flew the flag every day of the year except for those Hawkeye football Saturdays when the Hawkeye flag would take its place for the day. Tom was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors are sisters, Peg (Rick) Wagner and Nancy (Mike) Smith; brothers, John (Sheree) Zobl and Dave Zobl; nephews, Kevin (Anna) O'Donnell and Nate (Brittany) Smith; nieces, Molly (Solomon) Thomas, Ann Marie (Steven) Whitaker and Brittany Zobl; and many great-nephews and great-nieces. If desired, memorials may be directed to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, the Arbor Day Foundation, or the charity of your choice
. Pokoj a Laska, Tom!