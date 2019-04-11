Home

Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Thomas Joseph "Tom" Brazelton Obituary
THOMAS "TOM" JOSEPH BRAZELTON Iowa City Thomas "Tom" Joseph Brazelton, 78, formerly of Iowa City, died April 1, 2019, at Harmony House Health Care in Waterloo. A gathering to celebrate Tom's life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Inurnment will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the Iowa City CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank, 1121 S. Gilbert Ct. Iowa City, IA 52240. Tom is survived by his loving daughter, Amy McGlumphry of North Liberty; his sister, Connie (Russell) Beavan of Lake Tomahawk, Wis.; his brother, Daniel (Beverly) Brazelton of Portland, Ore.; his nieces, Jennifer and Monica; his grand-niece and grand-nephew; and special family friend, Sue Chase. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Grace Brazelton; and his sister, Mary Brazelton. A full obituary can be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
