THOMAS JOSEPH "TJ" NEUHAUS Walford Thomas Joseph "TJ" Neuhaus, 66, of Walford, Iowa, passed away following his battle with cancer at his home, Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by family. Tom was born June 29, 1953, to Gilbert and Virginia (Flynn) Neuhaus in Dubuque, Iowa. He moved with his family to Cedar Rapids at a young age, where he graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School in 1971. In the mid-70s, he began his adventure as a truck driver. Being a free spirit, Tom moved to Oregon in the mid-80s to try something new. While in Oregon, Tom went to school to become a heating and air technician. When the Western wind blew Tom back home, he worked as an HVAC tech for a short time until climbing back into the truck. In the beginning of TJ's 40-plus year trucking career, he traveled most of the lower 48 as an over-the-road driver. The last 26 years of his driving career were with ADM Trucking out of Cedar Rapids, which allowed him to be home every night. Tom retired from trucking July 1, 2019. After nine years together, Sept. 27, 1997, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Key West, Iowa, Tom married the love of his life Pamela (Wagner) Klein and was welcomed as family by her three children. Together, Tom and Pam raised their family in Cedar Rapids until recently moving to their home in Walford. Tom enjoyed camping, canoeing, Jeeps, tinkering in his wood shop and remodeling his homes. His favorite pastime was being on his bike. His motto was "A good bike ride fixes everything." Most of all, Tom loved being with his family and friends, spreading his infectious smile. He was affectionately known as "Mr. Gadget." He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Pam of Walford; children, Dan (Ann) Klein of Des Moines, Carrie (Travis) Harbour of Anamosa, Angela (Andy) Meier of Eglin AFB, Fla.; grandchildren, Henley Harbour, Caden, Matthew and Lauren Klein, and Ethan, Madaline and Emily Meier; siblings, Karen Taylor of Sanger, Texas, Sandra (Fritz) Lampe of Cedar Rapids, James Neuhaus of Northridge, Calif., Charles (Marlene) Neuhaus of Cedar Rapids, Rodger (Becky) Neuhaus of Shueyville, David (Nancy) Neuhaus of Davenport and Brian (Stephanie) Neuhaus of White Bear Lake, Minn.; father-in-law, Paul (Joyce) Wagner of Dubuque, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Joe (Mickie) Wagner of Epworth, Greg (Diane) Wagner of Cascade; and many more loving family and friends. He also will be missed by his trusty Cocker Spaniel, Tucker. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Kay Taylor. A funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Ponderosa Ballroom, Walford. Visitation is 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ponderosa. Please be respectful of social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, or Dogs Forever at 809 Rockford Road SW, Cedar Rapids. Online condolence can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.