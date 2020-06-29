THOMAS JOSEPH SHEA Cedar Rapids Thomas Joseph Shea, 64, of Cedar Rapids, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home following a short illness. Private family burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services is caring for Tom and his family. Survivors include his son, T.J. Shea; brother, Danny Shea; aunts, Alice Shea and Teresa Vogl; special friend, Caroline; former spouse, Cindy Reed; and many cousins. Tom was born June 25, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Leonard and Helen (Shields) Shea. He graduated from Regis High School in 1974, and began his career as an electrician. As a journeyman wireman, he was passionate about his profession. Tom spent over 10 years as a city electrical inspector for the City of Cedar Rapids, was the business agent for IBEW 405, and worked for several local companies, including Nemecek Electric. He worked on projects all over the country and was proud of the work he did. He married Cindy Reed in 1986 and later divorced. Tom was proud of his Irish heritage and being a part of the founding families at All Saints Catholic Church. Tom's favorite place to be was at his cabin nestled along the Cedar River near Palisades. He loved being outside, especially on the water in a canoe. He led a simple life full of appreciation for local history and passion for volunteering. Tom donated his time and talent with Indian Creek Nature Center and Habitat for Humanity. He was preceded in death by his parents and cousin, Edward Shea. Memorials are suggested to the Cedar Valley Humane Society, 7411 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403; or the St. Patrick's Day Parade Society, P.O. Box 2771, Cedar Rapids, IA 52406. Please share your support and memories with Tom's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.