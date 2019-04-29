THOMAS KENNETH ELY Cedar Rapids Thomas Kenneth Ely, 76, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A vigil service will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Murdoch- Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, where visitation will follow from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Mass of the Resurrection will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Thomas K. Ely was born July 28, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the son of T. Kenneth and Dorothy (Murphey) Ely. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960. On June 3, 1961, Tom was united in marriage to Diane Wolcott. Tom had his own construction business when his family was young. In 1964, he began working at Square D as a tool and die maker. He retired in 2005 after 41 years. Tom was a third-generation tool and die maker, following in his father's and grandfather's footsteps. Tom was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. He had several classic cars, including the '55 Chevy he had when he and Diane married. Tom and Diane enjoyed going to numerous car shows and car cruises. He also enjoyed going on several tractor rides. Tom was a regular at the First Avenue Maid-Rite and was a member of the "Rite Guys." He was always willing to lend a helping hand, and he knew people wherever he went. Tom's family includes his wife of 57 years, Diane; children, Joan Beatty of Shellsburg, John (Julie) Ely of Cedar Rapids, Wendy (Dan) Shickles of Plato, Mo., and Kathy Ely of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sally Wolcott of Cedar Rapids; and his cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, T. Kenneth and Dorothy Ely. Memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. A special thank-you to everyone at the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center and the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their wonderful care. Please share a memory of Tom at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary