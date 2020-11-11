THOMAS JOSEPH KOPPES Marion Thomas Joseph Koppes, 82, of Gold Canyon, Ariz., formerly of Marion, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. A private memorial service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix on Friday, Nov. 13. Thomas was born Oct. 25, 1938, the son of the late Herbert Koppes and Frances (Moorman), and stepmother, Erma (Kelchen) Koppes. Thomas worked on the family's farm in Cascade, Iowa, until shortly after high school. He enlisted in the Army on Feb. 10, 1958. He was stationed in Japan for his term and was honorably discharged on Nov. 12, 1960. In March 1962, he married Marlene Hasler. They later divorced. Beginning in 1960, he started his career at Collins Radio, retiring in 1994. Thomas enjoyed RVing and woodworking. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Julianne (Cyrus) Radmanesh, Jeff (Brenda) Koppes and Janan (Tom) Twohill; grandchildren, Arman and Athena Radmanesh, T.J., Myah and Andrew Twohill; siblings, Arlene Takes, Kenneth (Marion) Koppes and James (Dianne) Koppes; and brother-in-law, Alvin Vondracek. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Ronald Koppes, Loras Koppes and Rose Ann Vondracek; brother-in-law, Earl Takes; and grandson, Austin Koppes.



