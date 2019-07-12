THOMAS L. REYHONS Mesa, Ariz. Thomas Leonard Reyhons, 69, passed away on July 8, in Mesa, Ariz. He was born Aug. 5, 1949, the son of Leonard and Camille (Volk) Reyhons. He attended Solon community schools and LaSalle High School in Cedar Rapids. Tom worked as a glass glazier and painter for a good part of his adulthood. Though suffering a stroke nearly 30 years ago, he never lost his sense of humor, mischievousness or ability to make people laugh. He always was a great storyteller, and continued that even though he was left with some speech difficulties, which often made his stories even better. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and "Cornie"; his sister, Donna Naughton; and grandparents, Frank and Eulalia Reyhons and Bill and Anna Volk. He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Jo Comas, of Mesa; grandchildren, Bree (Jonny) Kerr, Denver, Colo., Blake (Camille) Comas and Breckyn Comas, both of Mesa; two great-grandchildren, Jaxen and Lincoln Kerr; sisters, Ardeth Wray, Lisbon, Bernita (Marvin) Stastny, Solon, Cheryel Reyhons, Solon, Este (Chip) Weeces, Solon, Francine (Larry) Snyder, Mansfield, Ark.; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of cousins. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. If you would like to remember Tom in a special way, please donate to . Published in The Gazette on July 12, 2019