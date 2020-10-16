1/
Thomas L. Weeks
THOMAS L. WEEKS Pasadena, Md. Thomas L. Weeks, 67, of Pasadena, Md., passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Tom was born in 1953 and a Northeast High School graduate of 1971. He was raised in Pasadena, Md., and lived in Port Charlotte, Fla., for 16 years. He is survived by his daughter, Annette High; two stepsons, Jake and Thomas Schultz; sisters, Sharon Metzger and Vickie Metzger; and mother, Thelma Weeks. He was preceded in death by his father, Addison Weeks. Memorials can be sent to www.englewoodfh.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020.
