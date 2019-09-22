|
|
THOMAS LAMMERS Marion Thomas Lammers, 85, of Marion, died Sept. 20, 2019. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion, with visitation one hour earlier. Burial: 1:30 p.m. at Coralville Oak Hill Cemetery, First Avenue and Russel Slade Boulevard. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Marion. Surviving are his wife, Kathryn "Kay"; children, Matthew Lammers, Ph.D., of Memphis, Tenn., and Patrick (Cassandra Sage) Lammers of Kirkland, Wash.; grandchildren, Nathan, Cort, Kamden and Kobey; one nephew; and seven nieces. Thomas Joseph was born June 21, 1934, in Newton, Iowa, the son of J.N. and Esther (Petted) Lammers. On Sept. 9, 1961, he married his love, Kathryn Rowe, in Iowa City. Tom served in the United States Air Force before graduating from the University of Iowa in 1962. He was employed as a compliance officer for the United States Department of Labor for 34 years. Tom wanted his boys to see the country and learn its history by taking annual road trips. He was active in Toastmasters and served as Cub Scouts pack and Webelos leader. He was proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Bernard Lammers; and in-laws, Wayne and Mildred Rowe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hospice of Mercy or Marion Fire Department. Please share your support and memories with Tom's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019