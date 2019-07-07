THOMAS "TOM" LANGE Melbourne, Fla. Thomas Richard Lange was born Aug. 13, 1954, in Grosse Pointe, Mich. Formerly of Marion, Iowa, he passed away at home in Melbourne, Fla., on June 19, 2019. Tom served in the U.S. Navy, attended college at Western Michigan University with a degree in engineering, then moved to Dallas, Texas, to work with Texas Instruments before moving to Marion, where he worked at Rockwell Collins. While in Iowa, Tom enjoyed activities with his twin daughters, Julie and Jenny, shooting pool, stargazing and spending time with friends and family at Jubilee Lanes and the American Legion Post 298, where he was a member. After moving to Melbourne, Fla., Tom worked for Harris Corp. briefly and retired from Rockwell Collins Melbourne. His love of photography grew. He continued to shoot pool and enjoyed bike rides and watching shuttle and rocket launches with his wife, Carla. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Edward Lange, and mother, Patricia "Pat" Lange. Tom is survived by his wife of 20 years, Carla; his daughters, Julie (Jared) Gledhill and Jenny (Greg) DiLaura; stepchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Lien, Lisa Moon and Rob (Danielle) Hobel; his grandchildren, Abby and Colton DiLaura and Drew and Meredith Gledhill; and stepgrandchildren, Eli Hobel, Veda Largent, Gwen Lien, Lily Lien, Emma Porter, Lucas Hobel and Owen Schmuecker. Tom was so loved and will be greatly missed by many. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, July 21, at Florida Memorial Gardens on US-1 Rockledge, Fla., followed by a Celebration of Life at Windover Farms in Melbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Children's Cancer Connection at childrenscancerconnection.org or 2708 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312. Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019